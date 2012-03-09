CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Patheon posts loss as costs rise

(Corrects reporting currency to US dollars)

March 9 (Reuters) - Contract drugmaker Patheon Inc reported its fourth consecutive quarterly loss hurt by higher costs.

First-quarter net loss was $19.4 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with a profit of $3.5 million, or 2.7 cents per share, a year ago.

Patheon said the consultation fees paid for the strategic review of its commercial business arm in the UK rose this quarter.

As a result selling, general and administrative expenses rose 24 percent to $34.5 million.

Revenue for Patheon, which provides contract development and manufacturing services to the pharmaceuticals industry, fell 12 percent to $153.9 million.

Shares of the company closed at C$1.85 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.