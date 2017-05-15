FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thermo Fisher to buy Patheon for about $5.2 bln
May 15, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 3 months ago

Thermo Fisher to buy Patheon for about $5.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, said on Monday it would buy contract manufacturing company Patheon NV for about $5.2 billion in cash.

Thermo Fisher's offer of $35 per share represents a premium of about 35 percent to Patheon's Friday close.

The deal represents a purchase price of about $7.2 billion, which includes the assumption of about $2.0 billion of net debt, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

