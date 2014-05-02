FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Patisserie Valerie valued at up to $338 mln in IPO
May 2, 2014

Patisserie Valerie valued at up to $338 mln in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - UK cafe chain Patisserie Valerie is to be valued at up to 200 million pounds ($338 million) after pricing its London stock market listing at 170-200 pence a share, two sources said on Friday.

The price range gives Patisserie Valerie, which is chaired by former Channel 4 head Luke Johnson, a value of 170-200 million pounds, the sources said. The initial public offering is being advised by Canaccord Genuity.

$1 = 0.5919 British Pounds Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia

