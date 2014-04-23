FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Patisserie Valerie owner to raise 33 mln stg in AIM float
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 23, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Patisserie Valerie owner to raise 33 mln stg in AIM float

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) -

* Patisserie hldgs ltd - intention to float

* Patisserie holdings limited announcement of intention to float on AIM

* Patisserie holdings - maiden dividend expected to be paid in respect of financial year ending 30 september 2015

* Patisserie holdings - seeking to raise approximately £33 million (before expenses) through placing

* Patisserie holdings - selling shareholders are expected to offer existing ordinary shares for sale pursuant to placing of up to £55 million Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
