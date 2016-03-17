FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland sells stake in Patria to Norway's Kongsberg
March 17, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

Finland sells stake in Patria to Norway's Kongsberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 17 (Reuters) - The Finnish government said on Thursday it would sell 49.9 percent of the shares in defence group Patria to Norway’s state-controlled Kongsberg Gruppen for 272 million euros ($308 million).

“The transaction will significantly support Patria’s position in international markets,” Prime Minister Juha Sipila said in a statement.

Patria, whose products include tanks and mortar systems, last year had sales of 428 million euros with an operating profit of 47 million euros. ($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)

