Patrizia deal maker Moser dismissed in dispute over strategy

FRANKFURT, April 13 (Reuters) - Patrizia Immobilien deal maker Matthias Moser has been dismissed from the German real estate group in a dispute over its future strategy, a company spokesman said.

The collaboration with Moser was ended on April 8, he said.

The company cited “differing opinions over the future strategy of the division Patrizia Alternative Investments,” which was headed by Moser, and declined to elaborate further.

Moser was the driving force behind a number major deals for Patrizia such as the purchase of residential property assets from German banks LBBW and BayernLB as well as the sale of a residential property portfolio to Deutsche Wohnen for about 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) last year. ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Ludwig Burger, editing by David Evans)