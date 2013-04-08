FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Patrizia wins bidding for BayernLB real estate unit GBW
#Credit Markets
April 8, 2013 / 9:16 AM / in 4 years

Patrizia wins bidding for BayernLB real estate unit GBW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 8 (Reuters) - German real estate company Patrizia said a consortium it is heading won the bidding for peer GBW.

Patrizia said on Monday that GBW, owned by regional state-backed lender BayernLB, has about 32,000 residential units and total assets of about 2.5 billion euros ($3.26 billion) as of end-2012.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that the deal values GBW at 2.45 billion euros including debt.

Patrizia said that in its role as a co-investor it would contribute capital of about 58 million euros.

It outbid a consortium led by the Bavarian cities of Munich and Nuremberg and a further consortium for whom Austrian property company Conwert would have managed the properties. ($1 = 0.7679 euros) (Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Andreas Kroener; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
