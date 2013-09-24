FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Patrizia buys office space worth 800 mln eur for investors
September 24, 2013

Patrizia buys office space worth 800 mln eur for investors

FRANKFURT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - German real estate company Patrizia Immobilien said late on Monday it agreed to buy 36 office buildings valued at about 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) on behalf of a consortium of investors.

Patrizia, listed in Germany’s smallcap index SDAX, will pass the 450,000 square metres of office space it will acquire from Austrian real estate group CA Immo along to a real estate fund held by a consortium of institutional investors based in German speaking countries. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

