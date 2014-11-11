FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien says 9-month operating result 26.3 mln euros, up 41.1 pct
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 11, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien says 9-month operating result 26.3 mln euros, up 41.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Patrizia Immobilien AG :

* Says increases operating income and confirms its forecast for 2014

* Has again confirmed its forecast of at least 50 million euros for overall FY

* Consolidated revenues fell 11.1 pct in first nine months of 2014 from 155.4 million euros in previous year to 138.1 million euros

* At 12.5 million euros in 9-month, income from participations was down year-on-year (9 months 2013: 15.8 million euros)

* EBIT for first nine months of 2014 fell 48.9 pct to 6.4 million euros

* 9-month EBT were down 22.5 pct at 15.5 million euros and net profit for period amounted to 14.9 million euros (down 24.4 pct)

* Says by end of year, loans will total less than 100 million euros

* Ended first three quarters with operating result of 26.3 million euros (9 months 2013: 18.7 million euros, +41.1 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.