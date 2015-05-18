FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Patrizia Immobilien close to $1 bln portfolio buy - source
May 18, 2015 / 5:17 AM / 2 years ago

Patrizia Immobilien close to $1 bln portfolio buy - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 18 (Reuters) - German real estate company Patrizia Immobilien is close to a deal to buy around 14,000 residential properties in Germany for around 900 million euros ($1.03 billion), a source familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

Patrizia Immobilien will take over the properties, around 5,000 of which are in Berlin and the rest in major towns in western Germany, from a Scandinavian real estate fund, the person said.

The German company beat out a rival bidder from the United States, the source added.

Patrizia Immobilien declined to comment.

$1 = 0.8740 euros Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Maria Sheahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
