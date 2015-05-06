FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Patrizia ups offers for Scandinavian property firms
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 6, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

Patrizia ups offers for Scandinavian property firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - German real-estate firm Patrizia Immobilien raised its public offers for two Scandinavian property groups, it said on Wednesday.

Patrizia increased its offer for Norway’s Boligutleie Holding III AS by 1.55 Norwegian crown to 10.55 NOK per share and for Sweden’s Hyresfastigheter III Gul AB by 4.55 Swedish crowns to 14.35 SEK per share.

It also said it extended the offer period until May 13.

Patrizia said last month it had submitted its original bids for the two companies, who indirectly own residential properties. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.