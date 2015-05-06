Patrizia ups offers for Scandinavian property firms

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - German real-estate firm Patrizia Immobilien raised its public offers for two Scandinavian property groups, it said on Wednesday.

Patrizia increased its offer for Norway’s Boligutleie Holding III AS by 1.55 Norwegian crown to 10.55 NOK per share and for Sweden’s Hyresfastigheter III Gul AB by 4.55 Swedish crowns to 14.35 SEK per share.

It also said it extended the offer period until May 13.

Patrizia said last month it had submitted its original bids for the two companies, who indirectly own residential properties. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)