Patrizia Immobilien warns on 2013 profit

FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - German property company Patrizia Immobilien said it would not meet its profit target for the current year due to a project being postponed until 2014 and the costs of complying with a European Union directive.

The company said it now expected an operating profit for 2013 of between 38 million and 41 million euros ($52.3-$56.4 million), against a previous expectation for at least 47 million.

It forecast an operating profit of at least 50 million euros for 2014.