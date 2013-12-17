FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Patrizia Immobilien warns on 2013 profit
December 17, 2013 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

Patrizia Immobilien warns on 2013 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - German property company Patrizia Immobilien said it would not meet its profit target for the current year due to a project being postponed until 2014 and the costs of complying with a European Union directive.

The company said it now expected an operating profit for 2013 of between 38 million and 41 million euros ($52.3-$56.4 million), against a previous expectation for at least 47 million.

It forecast an operating profit of at least 50 million euros for 2014.

$1 = 0.7271 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by John Stonestreet

