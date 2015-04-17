Patterson Companies seeks sale of rehabilitation supply unit-sources

April 17 (Reuters) - Medical device supplier Patterson Companies Inc is looking to sell its rehabilitation supply business in a deal that could fetch between $500 million to $600 million, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Saint Paul, Minnesota-based Patterson has hired investment bank Bank of America Corp to assist with the potential sale, the people said, asking not be named because the matter is private.

Patterson and Bank of America declined to comment.

The rehabilitation unit, called Patterson Medical and headquartered in Warrenville, Illinois, had net sales of $478 million in fiscal year 2014, comprising 12 percent of Patterson’s annual revenue. (Reporting by Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)