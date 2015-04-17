FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Patterson Companies seeks sale of rehabilitation supply unit-sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 17, 2015 / 7:30 PM / 2 years ago

Patterson Companies seeks sale of rehabilitation supply unit-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Medical device supplier Patterson Companies Inc is looking to sell its rehabilitation supply business in a deal that could fetch between $500 million to $600 million, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Saint Paul, Minnesota-based Patterson has hired investment bank Bank of America Corp to assist with the potential sale, the people said, asking not be named because the matter is private.

Patterson and Bank of America declined to comment.

The rehabilitation unit, called Patterson Medical and headquartered in Warrenville, Illinois, had net sales of $478 million in fiscal year 2014, comprising 12 percent of Patterson’s annual revenue. (Reporting by Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.