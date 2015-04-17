UPDATE 1-Patterson seeks sale of rehabilitation supply unit-sources

(Adds details on the company)

By Greg Roumeliotis and Olivia Oran

April 17 (Reuters) - Medical device supplier Patterson Companies Inc is looking to sell its rehabilitation supply business in a deal that could fetch between $500 million and $600 million, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Saint Paul, Minnesota-based Patterson has hired investment bank Bank of America Corp to assist with the potential sale, the people said, asking not be named because the matter is private.

Patterson and Bank of America declined to comment.

Patterson, which has a market capitalization of around $4.9 billion, makes dental products, veterinary supplies and rehabilitation medical supplies for hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Its rehabilitation unit, called Patterson Medical and headquartered in Warrenville, Illinois, had net sales of $478 million in fiscal year 2014, comprising 12 percent of Patterson’s annual revenue.

Net sales for the rehabilitation unit fell 5 percent in 2014 compared with the same period in the year before, while net sales for Patterson’s dental and veterinary businesses grew.

On Patterson’s most recent earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Scott Anderson said, “We continue to evaluate the strategic fit of Patterson Medical inside our portfolio but feel really good about where that business sits today in terms of the execution of the team’s focus in Chicago and overseas.”

Morningstar analyst Michael Waterhouse said in a research note in December that, while Patterson operates in the attractive dental and animal health markets, he is “less enthusiastic” about the medical segment because of government-based reimbursement risk.

Patterson acquired its rehabilitation business, then called AbilityOne, in 2003 from JPMorgan Chase & Co’s former private equity arm. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Diane Craft and Jonathan Oatis)