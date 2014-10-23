Patterson-UTI quarterly profit plunges 78.5 pct

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, one of the largest U.S. onshore rig contractors, reported a 78.5 percent fall in quarterly profit as its costs surged.

The company’s total costs surged 34.5 percent to $815.3 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Net income fell to $16 million, or 11 cents per share, in the quarter from $74.4 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Snyder, Texas-based company’s revenue rose 15.7 percent to $845.6 million. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)