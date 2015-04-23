FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Land driller Patterson-UTI profit slumps 74 pct
April 23, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

Land driller Patterson-UTI profit slumps 74 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Land rig provider Patterson-UTI Energy Inc reported a 74 percent drop in quarterly profit as weak oil prices weighed on drilling activity and costs rose.

Net income fell to $9.1 million, or 6 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $34.8 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Snyder, Texas-based company’s revenue fell 3 percent to $657.7 million.

The results include charges of $15.7 million, the company said. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
