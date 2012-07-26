Patterson-UTI profit beats estimates as drilling demand rises

* Q2 EPS $0.60 vs est $0.44

* Q2 rev up 14 pct to $681 mln

July 26 (Reuters) - Onshore driller Patterson-UTI Energy Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher demand for its drilling and pressure pumping services, and said it will consider acquisitions and share buybacks.

“We will continue to weigh opportunistic share repurchases, acquisitions and further newbuild additions to our rig fleet,” Chairman Mark Siegel said in a statement.

Net profit rose to $92.5 million, or 60 cents per share, for April-June from $81.6 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $681 million.

Revenue from contract drilling business rose 19 percent to $460.2 million. Revenue from pressure pumping rose 3 percent to $206.2 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 44 cents per share on revenue of $663.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Houston-based Patterson-UTI shares closed at $14.88 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The stock has lost about 56 percent in the past year.