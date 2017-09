Nov 5 (Reuters) - Paul Hartmann AG :

* Nine-month revenue of 1,374.4 million euros, up 3.3 pct

* Says EBIT as per Sept. 30 improved by 20.3 pct to 90.1 million euros

* Nie-month net income 57.1 million euros, up 21.5 pct

* Expects for fiscal year moderate growth in sales and moderate increase in EBIT Source text - bit.ly/1Go9RVm Further company coverage: