MOVES-Law firm Paul Hastings hires Pimco's Vadim Avdeychik
May 11, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Law firm Paul Hastings hires Pimco's Vadim Avdeychik

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Paul Hastings LLP said Vadim Avdeychik joined as counsel in the law firm’s investment management group of corporate practice in New York.

Avdeychik was recently vice president and counsel at Allianz SE’s asset management unit Pimco and assistant secretary to Pimco-managed closed-end funds.

Prior to that, he was an associate at law firm Willkie Farr and Gallagher LLP.

Avdeychik specializes in counseling mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, business development companies, hedge funds and their investment advisers.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

