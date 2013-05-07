FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paulson's gold fund lost 27 pct in April - source
May 7, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

Paulson's gold fund lost 27 pct in April - source

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - John Paulson’s gold fund lost 27 percent in April amid a big sell-off in the commodity, bringing the total year to date loss for the under $1 billion fund to 47 percent, a source familiar with the fund said.

Paulson disclosed the loss to investors on Monday along with results for his other funds. The disclosure reveals that Paulson, who is the largest investor in the gold fund, was one of the biggst losers in the gold sell-off.

Meanwhile, Paulson’s more widely held Advantage fund declined 0.8 percent in April largely because of its gold positions. The fund is up 2.5 percent through April, the source said.

