New York law firm Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison has added four senior antitrust lawyers to its Washington, D.C., office.

Charles "Rick" Rule, Jonathan Kanter, Joseph Bial and Andrew Forman were all previously partners in the D.C. office of Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2axwKMx