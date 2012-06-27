FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Paychex profit rises, sees FY13 profit grow 5-7 pct
June 27, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Paychex profit rises, sees FY13 profit grow 5-7 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sees FY13 net income up 5-7 pct

* Q4 EPS $0.34 vs $0.33 last year

* Q4 rev up 6 pct

June 27 (Reuters) - Payroll processor Paychex Inc posted a higher fourth-quarter profit and said it expects net income to grow 5 percent to 7 percent in fiscal 2013.

The company, which caters to small and medium-sized businesses, expects revenue at its core payroll services segment to grow 3 percent to 4 percent.

“Our expected fiscal 2013 payroll revenue growth rate is based upon anticipated client base growth, offset by an expected lower rate of growth in checks per payroll, and modest increases in revenue per check,” Chief Executive Martin Mucci said in a statement.

Fourth-quarter net income was $123.3 million, or 34 cents per share, compared with $118.9 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $551.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 34 cents on revenue of $557.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Checks per payroll rose 1.9 percent for the fourth quarter.

Checks per payroll, the number of paychecks issued by each client, is an indicator of the health of the small business market in the United States.

Revenue at the company’s key payroll service department rose 4 percent to $369.5 million.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of about $11.5 billion, closed at $31.93 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

