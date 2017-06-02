FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
10th Circuit revives lawsuit against Oklahoma tribal lender
June 2, 2017 / 9:01 PM / 3 months ago

10th Circuit revives lawsuit against Oklahoma tribal lender

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit accusing tribal payday lender Great Plains Lending of making harassing telephone calls to a borrower, saying more evidence is needed to show whether the company is entitled to tribal sovereign immunity against lawsuits.

In a decision on Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court erred in dismissing Florida resident Keith Finn's lawsuit before he had an opportunity to look into who is actually in charge of Oklahoma-based Great Plains.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2syFqcO

