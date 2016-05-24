FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge rejects bid to dismiss lawsuit against tribal payday lender
May 24, 2016 / 8:06 PM / a year ago

Judge rejects bid to dismiss lawsuit against tribal payday lender

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Neither sovereign immunity nor an arbitration clause can protect members of Montana’s Chippewa Cree Tribe from a lawsuit accusing them of violating state and federal lending laws, a federal judge in Vermont has ruled.

In a decision issued last week, U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford said the tribe members who operated an online payday lender will have to face a class action accusing them of charging illegally high interest rates, though he dismissed some of the claims in the lawsuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WQWiZe

