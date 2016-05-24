Judge rejects bid to dismiss lawsuit against tribal payday lender

Neither sovereign immunity nor an arbitration clause can protect members of Montana’s Chippewa Cree Tribe from a lawsuit accusing them of violating state and federal lending laws, a federal judge in Vermont has ruled.

In a decision issued last week, U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford said the tribe members who operated an online payday lender will have to face a class action accusing them of charging illegally high interest rates, though he dismissed some of the claims in the lawsuit.

