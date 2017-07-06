EEOC hits M&T Bank with disability discrimination lawsuit
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued M&T Bank Corp in Manhattan federal court on Thursday, accusing the bank of violating federal law by discriminating against disabled workers.
Several U.S. payday lenders may pursue a lawsuit accusing federal banking regulators of engaging in a wide-ranging campaign to put their industry out of business, a federal judge in Washington, DC has ruled.
In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Gladys Kessler rejected a motion by the government to dismiss the 2014 lawsuit, which accuses the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve of exerting back-room pressure on banks to stop doing business with payday lenders and stigmatizing the lenders as high-risk.
A proposed class action accusing a New Jersey debt collection attorney of exposing borrowers' account information on envelopes used for collection letters can go forward, a federal judge in Newark has ruled.