Bank regulators push back at payday lenders' call for injunction

U.S. banking regulators on Thursday pushed back at claims that they are trying to shut down payday lenders by blocking their access to banking, telling a federal court the industry's request for an injunction against a purported back-room campaign is unsupported.

In a filing in a Washington D.C. federal court, lawyers for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Federal Reserve said there is no factual or legal merit to payday lenders' request for emergency relief.

