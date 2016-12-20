A national trade group for payday lenders may not sue federal banking regulators for allegedly trying to destroy their industry, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., has ruled.

In an order on Monday, U.S. District Judge Gladys Kessler said the Community Financial Services Association (CFSA) has not met legal standards for representing its members in the 2014 lawsuit accusing the government of exerting back-room pressure on banks to cut off services to payday lenders.

