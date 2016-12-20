A national trade group for payday lenders may not sue
federal banking regulators for allegedly trying to destroy their
industry, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., has ruled.
In an order on Monday, U.S. District Judge Gladys Kessler
said the Community Financial Services Association (CFSA) has not
met legal standards for representing its members in the 2014
lawsuit accusing the government of exerting back-room pressure
on banks to cut off services to payday lenders.
