Everstone buys Aon Hewitt's Asia-Pacific payroll business

MUMBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Private equity fund Everstone Capital said on Wednesday it had bought Payfront Technologies Pte Ltd, the Asia-Pacific payroll business of Aon Hewitt, for an undisclosed amount.

Payfront, which operates across 17 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, will be renamed Excelity Global, Everstone Capital said in a statement.

Everstone is a private equity fund focused on India and Southeast Asia with $2.5 billion in assets under management. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)