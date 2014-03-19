FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares of payroll services provider Paylocity soar in debut
March 19, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 4 years ago

Shares of payroll services provider Paylocity soar in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp rose as much as 80 percent in their market debut, valuing the online payroll services provider at about $1.55 billion.

The Illinois-based company raised about $120 million after its initial public offering was priced at $17 per share, slightly above the expected pricing range of $14-$16.

Paylocity’s shares opened at $31 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc and William Blair & Co LLC were the lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

