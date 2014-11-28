BRIEF-Paynova: executives subscribe for new share issue of SEK 13.9 mln

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Paynova AB :

* Says senior executives subscribe for new share issue in Paynova

* Says CFO Bjarne Ahlenius invests 2 million Swedish crowns to gain substantial ownership stake in Paynova

* Says the offer is directed towards executives and existing shareholders and comprises 13.9 million new shares

* Says subscription price has been set at 0.38 Swedish crowns per share

* Says the issue provides the company with proceeds of 5.3 million crowns