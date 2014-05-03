FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PayPal says new executive leaves after disparaging tweets
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2014 / 10:51 PM / 3 years ago

PayPal says new executive leaves after disparaging tweets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 (Reuters) - PayPal, the payment processing arm of eBay Inc, said on Saturday that it parted ways with a recently-hired strategy executive after he posted a series of disparaging and at times indecipherable tweets.

“Rakesh Agrawal is no longer with the company,” PayPal said on Saturday in a Twitter message. “Treat everyone with respect. No excuses. PayPal has zero tolerance.”

Agrawal, who was hired about two months ago, could not immediately be reached for comment.

He sent several messages on Twitter, which have since been deleted, from a jazz festival in New Orleans that, among other things, specifically insulted Christina Smedley, vice president of global communications at PayPal.

One tweet said, “Duck you Smedley, you useless middle manager,” according to copies of the tweets posted by news website Business Insider. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman in San Francisco; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.