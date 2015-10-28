FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PayPal's quarterly revenue rises 14 pct
October 28, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

PayPal's quarterly revenue rises 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc’s quarterly revenue rose about 14 percent as the company, spun off from eBay Inc, added customers and processed 27 percent more payments on its platform.

PayPal, which listed for the second time on the Nasdaq in July, said net income rose to $301 million, or 25 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $234 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.26 billion from $1.98 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

