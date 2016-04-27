Payment processor PayPal's quarterly revenue rises 19 pct

April 27 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc’s quarterly revenue rose 19 percent as the company added customers and processed more digital payments on its network.

PayPal, which was spun off from eBay Inc last year, said revenue rose to $2.54 billion in the quarter ended March 31 from $2.14 billion, a year earlier.

Its net income increased to $365 million, or 30 cents per share, from $255 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)