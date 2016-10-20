FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PayPal's quarterly revenue rises 18.1 pct
October 20, 2016 / 8:10 PM / 10 months ago

PayPal's quarterly revenue rises 18.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc reported an 18.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by a surge in payment processing volumes and customer additions.

PayPal, spun off from e-commerce company eBay Inc last year, said its revenue rose to $2.67 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.26 billion a year earlier.

Net income rose to $323 million, or 27 cents per share, from $301 million, or 25 cents per share. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
