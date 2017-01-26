PayPal quarterly revenue rises 16.6 percent

Jan 26 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc reported a 16.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue helped by the continued growth in customer and merchant accounts on its payments platform.

PayPal, spun off from e-commerce company eBay Inc in 2015, said its net income rose to $390 million, or 32 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $367 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.98 billion from $2.56 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)