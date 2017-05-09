PayPal hit with lawsuit alleging it aided Ponzi scheme

Online payment processor PayPal has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of aiding an alleged Ponzi scheme that authorities say took in more than $207 million from investors worldwide.

Filed on Thursday in federal court in San Jose, California on behalf of the scheme's victims, the lawsuit alleges that PayPal was negligent in processing millions of dollars of investors' money for Utah-based Traffic Monsoon, which purported to be a revenue-sharing advertising company, even though it knew or should have known it was a Ponzi scheme.

