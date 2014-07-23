FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bill payment services provider PayPoint's Q1 revenue rises 4 pct
July 23, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Bill payment services provider PayPoint's Q1 revenue rises 4 pct

Reuters Staff

July 22 (Reuters) - PayPoint Plc, a provider of bill payment services, said first-quarter revenue rose 4 percent, driven by its retail services business and growth in Romania.

PayPoint, which provides payments and other services to utility, transport and retail companies, said revenue rose to 53 million pounds ($90 million) in the quarter ended June 30.

Total transactions processed for the 91-day period since the end of the year rose 5 percent to 189.3 million.

The company said it expected profit growth to be lower than net revenue growth in the first half of the year.

$1=0.5859 British pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by Ted Kerr

