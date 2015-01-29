FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's PayPoint quarterly revenue rises 2 pct
January 29, 2015

UK's PayPoint quarterly revenue rises 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - PayPoint Plc, a provider of bill payment services, said third-quarter revenue rose 2 percent, driven by its retail services business and growth in Romania.

PayPoint, which provides payments and other services to utility, transport and retail companies, said revenue rose to 58 million pounds ($87 million) for the quarter ended Dec .31.

Volumes at PayPoint’s parcel delivery joint venture with Yodel, Collect+, rose 37 percent to over 5.8 million transactions, with 598,000 transactions in the Christmas week. ($1 = 0.6602 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

