UK's PayPoint quarterly revenue rises 2 pct

Jan 29 (Reuters) - PayPoint Plc, a provider of bill payment services, said third-quarter revenue rose 2 percent, driven by its retail services business and growth in Romania.

PayPoint, which provides payments and other services to utility, transport and retail companies, said revenue rose to 58 million pounds ($87 million) for the quarter ended Dec .31.

Volumes at PayPoint’s parcel delivery joint venture with Yodel, Collect+, rose 37 percent to over 5.8 million transactions, with 598,000 transactions in the Christmas week. ($1 = 0.6602 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)