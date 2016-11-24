FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 24, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 9 months ago

UK's PayPoint first-half profit rises 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Bill payment services provider PayPoint Plc said its first-half adjusted operating profit before impairment charges rose about 16 percent, driven by growth in its mobile payments division and a rise in bill payment transactions in Romania.

The company, which counts Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury's among its customers, said adjusted operating profit rose to 24.7 million pounds ($30.7 million) in the six months ended Sept. 30, from 21.3 million pounds a year earlier.

The company has said it is looking for buyers for its mobile payments unit. ($1 = 0.8047 pounds) (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

