Paysafe says current accounts safe from 2009-10 data breach

Nov 30 (Reuters) - British mobile payments company Paysafe Group Plc said on Monday it was confident that the data stolen through cyber-attacks in 2009 and 2010 could not be used to access existing Neteller or Skrill customer accounts.

The company, formerly known as Optimal Payments Plc, said that third-party attackers had managed to obtain limited account details from 3.6 million Neteller accounts and basic personal details relating to 4.2 million Skrill accounts.

Paysafe said that less than 2 percent of these accounts were active in the six months to Nov. 1 and that the data acquired did not include passwords or customer card data, or bank account information. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)