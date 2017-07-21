FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blackstone, CVC make $3.7 bln bid for payments firm Paysafe
July 21, 2017 / 6:21 AM / an hour ago

Blackstone, CVC make $3.7 bln bid for payments firm Paysafe

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - A consortium of Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners has made a 2.86 billion pound ($3.71 billion) takeover proposal for payments processing company Paysafe Group, the British group said on Friday.

The 590 pence per share all-cash offer represents a premium of an about 9 percent premium to Paysafe's closing price as of Thursday.

In a separate statement, Paysafe also said it had agreed to buy U.S. peer Merchants Choice Payments Solutions for $470 million, joining a growing number of deals in the sector, including a 7.7 billion pounds bid for Britain's Worldpay by U.S. credit card processor Vantiv.

Payments companies have become targets for credit card companies and banks seeking to capitalise on a switch from cash transactions to paying by smartphone or other mobile device. ($1 = 0.7701 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Simon Jessop)

