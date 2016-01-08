FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paysafe sees FY core earnings ahead of market expectations
January 8, 2016 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Paysafe sees FY core earnings ahead of market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Mobile payments company Paysafe Group Plc said it expects full-year revenue and core earnings to be ahead of market expectations, helped by strong growth across its product lines, particularly in its North American processing business.

Paysafe said it expects full-year 2015 adjusted earnings before interest taxation depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before share-based payments and exceptional items to be about $150 million.

The company reported EBITDA of $86.1 million last year. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

