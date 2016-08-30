FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
India's PayTM parent One97 says MediaTek to invest $60 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
August 30, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

India's PayTM parent One97 says MediaTek to invest $60 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan's largest chip designer MediaTek Inc is investing $60 million in India's One97 Communications, valuing the payment services and e-commerce firm at about $5 billion, the Indian company said on Tuesday.

One97, which operates under the trade name PayTM, is looking to raise a total of $300 million to expand its payments and e-commerce businesses, and also to build a so-called payments bank for which it has won a permit.

The company is in talks with new as well as existing shareholders and expects to raise the remainder of the $300 million in the coming months, a spokeswoman said.

Alibaba Group is One97's largest shareholder after the Chinese e-commerce giant and its finance arm Ant Financial Services invested last year in the Indian company founded by entrepreneur Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

MediaTek is also a shareholder in PayTM's competitor MobiKwik which last week sealed an up to $40 million investment from Net1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.