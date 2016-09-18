FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Israel's Paz Oil loses controlling stake after owner sells shares
September 18, 2016 / 9:01 AM / a year ago

Israel's Paz Oil loses controlling stake after owner sells shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Sept 18 (Reuters) -

* Israel's Paz Oil said on Sunday its controlling shareholder sold shares in the company to bring its stake in Paz to below the threshold where it can maintain control.

* Bino Holdings sold 14,093 shares of Paz, Israel's largest distributor or refined oil products, at 582.66 shekels a share in a sale to an unnamed financial body for 8.2 million shekels ($2.2 million).

* That lowered Bino's stake to 22.9 percent from 23.08 percent.

* Bino and two Australian partners had a controlling core of 30.15 percent but they now own 29.97 percent -- below the 30 percent level required to keep control.

* Zadik Bino and three others from Bino Holdings resigned from Paz's board, Paz said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

* Under a new concentration law that forbids a company to hold both financial and non-financial assets, Bino had to choose between selling stakes in Paz and First International Bank of Israel, the country's fifth-largest bank. ($1 = 3.7690 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
