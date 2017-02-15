FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Paz Oil CEO questioned by Israeli police over bribery allegations
#Energy
February 15, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 6 months ago

Paz Oil CEO questioned by Israeli police over bribery allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Paz Oil , Israel's largest distributor of refined oil products, has been questioned by police over allegations he bribed public officials, the company said on Wednesday.

In a brief statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Paz said it learned this week that CEO Yona Fogel had been questioned in connection with an ongoing corruption investigation into the municipality of Netanya, north of Tel Aviv.

"The company believes the senior officer and the company acted lawfully," it said.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that Fogel had been questioned over suspicions he allegedly bribed public officials in Netanya to promote his business interests, but gave no further details.

Paz's operations include refining, production, storage, importing and marketing of fuel products. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Susan Fenton)

