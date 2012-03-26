Israeli oil refiner Paz swings to loss in Q4

TEL AVIV, March 26 (Reuters) - Paz Oil, Israel’s largest distributor of refined oil products, moved to a loss in the fourth quarter of last year due to a decrease in refining margins and a reduction in the marketing margin for gasoline.

Paz reported on Monday it made a net loss of 33 million shekels ($8.8 million) in the quarter, compared with a profit of 95 million in the same period of 2010.

The loss was mainly due to a 77 million shekel operating loss in its refining and logistics division due to a slump in refining margins, Paz said. The decrease in profitability was partially offset by other activities in industry, services and convenience stores.

“2011 was characterised by the global economic crisis and tightening regulation (in Israel),” Chief Executive Yona Fogel said. “Paz reacted quickly to the changing environment and took measures that would enable future growth for the company.”

Quarterly sales rose 24 percent to 4.7 billion shekels due to higher crude oil prices.

“As of Q4 of 2011, the company is focusing on reducing the credit it is extending to customers and its customers’ payment days terms, in order to further reduce its working capital requirements and to minimise its credit exposure,” Paz said.

The company said it is progressing with strategic projects in the refinery division, which upon completion are expected to contribute $80 million to annual operating profits. ($1=3.73 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)