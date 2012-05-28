Paz Oil to supply Palestinians with fuel into 2014

JERUSALEM, May 28 (Reuters) - Paz Oil, Israel’s largest distributor of refined oil products, said on Monday it had extended a deal to supply fuel to the Palestinian Authority through October 2014.

The current two-year deal ends in October 2012.

Paz said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that in 2011, it received 11.6 percent of its revenue from sales to the Palestinians, or 2.15 billion shekels out of a total of 18.6 billion. The percentage is expected to decline in 2013 due to a higher refining output, Paz said.

Paz noted the deal is to supply at least 50 percent of the Palestinians’ needs of diesel, gasoline, cooking gas and bitumen, which is used as a raw material in road paving. It will supply to both the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Under the deal, the credit framework to the PA will be significantly smaller.

Paz shares the supply deal with Dor Alon but Israeli media have reported that Oil Refineries will likely take over from Dor. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)