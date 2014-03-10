German mortgage lender PBB sticks to privatisation timetable

MUNICH, March 10 (Reuters) - German mortgage lender Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) plans to stick to its 2015 privatisation timetable as its restructuring is nearing an end, it said on Monday.

PBB wants to double its profitability by the end of next year and has completely secured the funding for its current portfolio, Chief Executive Manuela Better said at the lender’s annual press conference.

She added that both a stock market listing and an outright sale remained possibilities.

Parent Hypo Real Estate has to sell PBB by the end 2015, as well as its Depfa unit by the end of 2014, as a condition for the European Commission’s approval of its state bailout.

Germany nationalised Hypo Real Estate in the aftermath of Lehman Brothers’ demise. The real estate lender received a 10 billion euro capital injection as well as 145 billion euros in liquidity guarantees.

Ahead of the sale, PBB wants to increase its return on equity to 8 percent in 2015 from the 3.7 percent expected for 2014, Chief Financial Officer Alexander von Uslar said.

Separately, Better said she expects PBB to fare well in the bank health check that European regulators are carrying out this year. (Reporting by Andreas Kröner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Mark Potter)