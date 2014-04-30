PBF Energy wants crude-by-rail offloading at Ohio refinery -chairman

HOUSTON, April 30 (Reuters) - PBF Energy wants to add crude-by-rail offloading capability at its 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Toledo, Ohio, to increase crude sourcing flexibility throughout the company’s three-refinery system, Chairman Tom O‘Malley told analysts on Wednesday.

“We certainly want to have rail facilities at our Toledo refinery, which we don’t yet have,” O‘Malley said. The company is increasing rail shipments of North Dakota Bakken and Canadian heavy crude by rail at its Delaware refinery.