PBF Energy says its refineries will not be affected by strike
February 12, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

PBF Energy says its refineries will not be affected by strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - PBF Energy Inc’s three refineries will not be affected by the strike by United Steelworkers union workers currently impacting 11 plants, the company said during a conference call with analysts on Thursday.

PBF said it settled local issues with local unions at its refineries and agreed to match the wage and health benefits that lead negotiator Royal Dutch Shell Plc and the union eventually agree to implement and that in exchange for this workers at PBF’s three refineries had agreed not to strike. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

